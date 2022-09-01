Allison M. (LaKoskey) Thompson, 43, of Hoyt Lakes, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1978, in Virginia to Jill Chiabotti and grew up in Virginia and Soudan, graduating from the Tower-Soudan High School. She loved to play bingo and listen to Christian Music. She was sweet and kind and was loved by all who knew her. She touched many lives.
Allison had a strong religious belief; loved Halloween and Christmas and her horse Bailey. She called her home in Hoyt Lakes her Cozy Cottage.
Survivors include her mother, Jill Thompson of Virginia; father, David Thompson; and brother, David Thompson; nephew, Gavin; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; special cousin, Mark Koski; and her guardians Susie and Jerry Chiabotti; her nurse of 29 years, Joy, and her nurse of 20 years, Dawn, and Dawn’s son Ben who grew up with Allison. In addition to being her caregivers, they were an important part of her family. She was blessed with having many loving care givers over her lifetime.
Allison was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Harry and Alice Chiabotti. Grandpa Harry would always call Allison his “Bestest Girl Ever”.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Breitung Township Community Center in Soudan.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
