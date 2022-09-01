Allison M. (LaKoskey) Thompson

Allison M. (LaKoskey) Thompson, 43, of Hoyt Lakes, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1978, in Virginia to Jill Chiabotti and grew up in Virginia and Soudan, graduating from the Tower-Soudan High School. She loved to play bingo and listen to Christian Music. She was sweet and kind and was loved by all who knew her. She touched many lives.

To plant a tree in memory of Allison Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries