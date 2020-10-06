Allen Norman Selsaas

Allen Norman Selsaas, 65, of Cohasset, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1954, to Norman and Arlene Selsaas in International Falls, Minn. He graduated from Falls Senior High School and went to Thief River Technical College for Welding. In 1983 Al married Carol and went on to have one son, Calvin. He served 35 years in the Local 589 and 771 working as a pipe fitter. After his retirement, he spent his time traveling with his wife Carol and their dog Keta. He enjoyed projects and renovating their home, fishing and going to his cabin in Canada, or going for hunting excursions at his deer shack with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Selsaas; son, Calvin (Megan) Selsaas; mother, Arlene Selsaas; sisters, Teresa (Bruce) Ness and Sandy (Richard) LaVigne; and cousin, Larry (Betsy) L’Heureux.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Selsaas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

