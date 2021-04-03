Allen Michael Phillips

Allen Michael “Mikey” or “Burt” Phillips, 34, of Pengilly, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center.
He was born July 18, 1986, in Tampa, Fla., the son of Thomas A. Oberstar and Linda C. Phillips and they returned to Hibbing in 1999. Mikey was employed by L&M Radiator, SIM Supply, Dozer’s, The Brickyard, MJ’s, and most recently Hawk Construction. He enjoyed anything to do outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, BMX bikes, guns, and he especially loved golf. Mikey was a member of the Swan Lake Country Club.
Mikey is survived by his mother: Linda Phillips of Hibbing; the love of his life, fiancée: Jaimie Kujala and her daughter, Peytyn; sister, Barbara (Bryan Anderson) Hart of Hibbing; niece, Melissa “Missy” Hart; nephews, Brody Hart and Anthony Hart; stepdad, Ralph Baxter of Hibbing; grandma, Shirley Oberstar of Hibbing; numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Hart; grandparents, Eugene Oberstar, Jeanette Randall, and Richard Randall; and best friend, Dee Meador.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. in the Hibbing Christian Assembly, 2201 2nd Ave W, Hibbing. Pastor Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m Friday, April 9, at Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will continue at noon Saturday, April 10, at Hibbing Christian Assembly.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
