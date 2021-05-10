Allen L. Neveaux

Allen Lawrence Neveaux, 71, of McKinley, Minn., passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center-Essentia Health, in Duluth, Minn.
He was born July 8, 1949, in Odanah, the son of Michael and Martina (Blanchard) Neveaux.
He received a law enforcement degree from the Nicolet Community College. On June 16, 2007, he married Gena Louise Robb, in Gilbert, Minn. For 28 years, Allen served in law enforcement working for Ashland County Sheriff’s department, the Bad River DNR, and the DNR, in MN. Allen was the manager on duty for the Fortune Bay Casino, in Tower, Minn. He was a gunsmith and a gunsmith consultant. Allen was a former Bad River Council member and a NRA member. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gena; five children: Lana (David Stone) Olby, Alan (Cassandra Brackin) Neveaux, Tyanne (Chris) Lehman, Tabitha (Todd) Hall, and Tiffany (Mikell) Beck; 10 grandchildren: Rylan Stone, Berthea (Duane Soulier) Olby, Kaylee Houle, Alliyah (RJ) Neveaux, Camille Lehman, Charlie Lehman, Ryan Lehman, Jason Hall, Tyler Hall, and Sylas Abarmson; four great-grandchildren: Ladele, Layla, Myles, and Draxton; a sister, Gracin (Steve) Sukopp; five brothers: Michael (Cary) Neveaux, Patrick Neveaux, Edward (Cora) Neveaux, Donald (Patti) Neveaux and John Bell; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two cats, Onyx and Fifi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Rick; and a sister, Joann.
Visitation will be held after 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Bad River Community Center.
A traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Bad River Community Center.
Interment will be in the Odanah Cemetery.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, Frost Home for Funerals Chapel, of Ashland.
