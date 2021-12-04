Allan R. Spector, a life-long resident of Chisholm, Minn.,, died at the age of 83 on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, of COVID symptoms following several years living with Parkinson’s Disease.
Following U.S. Army military service including a tour in South Korea’s Demilitarized Zone, Allan worked as the third and last generation of his family’s Spector’s Clothing Store, a business in operation for over 50 years on Chisholm’s Main Street. Allan was then employed at U.S. Steel Minntac for 27 years. Allan’s volunteer community interest ranged widely: Master Mason reaching the 14th Degree Scottish Rite in the Chisholm Hematite Lodge, Charter Member of the Chisholm Volunteer Fire Department serving two terms as Fire Chief, First Responder with the Chisholm Ambulance Service, several terms on the Chisholm Police Commission and Meals on Wheels volunteer driver for many years. His friendly, helpful and optimistic ways earned him many longtime friendships. Allan’s greatest commitment and joy, though, was being ‘Dad’ and ‘Grandpa’. He earned his children's and grandchildren’s confident love and priceless gratitude for his unwavering attention to their activities from childhood to adulthood: sports, pets, work, family gatherings. He is deeply missed by them.
Allan is survived by sister, Beatrice (Batya); son, Jonathan (Lonna); daughter, Cassandra (Verne); grandchildren: Jordan, Jennifer, Jared, Reghan, and Abigail; step grandchildren, Garrett (Caitlin) and their family, CJ, and Keonna; nephews, Mark (Kate), Ben; niece, Anna; and great nephew, Boris.
He was predeceased by parents, Gene and Marian Spector; and brother, Robert (Mary Ellen).
Special thanks to the Heritage Manor COVID unit nursing staff: Amanda, Carolyn, Robin and Maddie. Donations in Allan’s memory can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Chisholm Community Foundation or Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Rupp’s Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Allan Spector as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.