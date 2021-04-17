Allan M. Kujala, 94, passed away on March 24, 2021, at Aspen Grove in Chisholm, Minn.
He was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Alango Township to Gust and Matilda Kujala. He joined the U.S. Army in 1945, and was stationed in the Philippines. On June 28, 1947, he married Irene Peltonen. Together they raised five children, living in Balkan Township.
Allan was a hard-working man. He worked for US Steel for 35 years, before retiring as a pit foreman. He always held a second job, from drilling wells, owning and operating heavy equipment, to owning a used car dealership “Allan Kujala Motors.” At age 80, he built his “Momma Darling” a new home in Buhl.
Allan enjoyed his Alaskan fishing trips, playing horseshoes in the Hibbing Horseshoe Club, and cooking halibut dinners and plate-sized pancakes for family. He was a member of the American Legion Press Lloyd Post 247.
Allan is survived by his wife of 73 years, Irene of Buhl; children, Duane Kujala of Anchorage, Alaska, Diane (Nicholas) Vukelich and Bucko Kujala of Chisholm; seven grandchildren: Angi Kujala, Nicole Toldo, Kevin Kujala, Dana Kujala, Autumn Kishel, Chloe Kishel, and Casey Kujala; seven great-grandchildren: Lyric, Jayden, Abby, Sawyer, Hayden, Hunter, and Ethan; sisters-in-law, Gladys Kujala, Mary Lou Peltonen and Karen (Sam) Carson. He also leaves behind many special nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Darrell Kujala in 2013 and Terrance Kujala in 2018; his parents; his in-laws, Uno and Lillian Peltonen; daughters-in law: Betty and Susan; three brothers, Olaf, Eugene and August Kujala; six sisters: Ina Kujala, Effie Neuttila, Helen Latick, Ethel Arola, Ailie Latick, and Ruth Bauers; and his beloved dog, Peggy Sue.
A celebration of life to honor Allan will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Balkan Community Center.
Allan’s family wishes to acknowledge Aspen Grove in Chisholm for the wonderful care given to him.
