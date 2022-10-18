Allan Lee Ehrich, 73, of Tower, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, following a courageous four year battle with cancer with his wife by his side.
Allan was born on Aug. 14, 1949, to William and Agnes (Weideman) Ehrich in Redfield, S.D. While attending high school in Redfield, Al worked with his aunt and uncle on their family farm. He and a friend bought a baler and started a custom baling business. During his young adult years was also a truck driver. He moved to the Iron Range and began working at LTV Steel where he stayed until his retirement. Al was united in marriage to Debbie Goette on July 26, 1991. He was an active member of the Hoyt Lake JC’s and the Tower Snowmobile Club.
Al enjoyed farming, traveling, wintering in Florida for several winters, dancing, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. Not only will he be remembered for his generosity and love for his family and friends, but also his undying love for his John Deere tractors.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Debbie; and her children: Sarah (Rusty) FitzGerald of Duluth and Emily (Tony) House of Hoyt Lakes; two daughters: Nicole Ehrich of Duluth and Brandi (Kenneth) Hascall of Wright; seventeen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters: Connie Stewart of Abilene, Kan., Bonnie Boyd of Orient, S.D., and Sandy (Perry) Schmidt of Redfield, S.D.; daughter-in-law: Haley Ehrich of Cotton; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his son, Nathan Ehrich; two brothers: Larry and Jim Ehrich; two brothers-in-law: and his parents.
Allan’s family would like to thank the staff at East Range Hospice and Essentia Health-Northern Pines for the loving care Al received.
Funeral services for Allan will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery Columbarium in Aurora.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
