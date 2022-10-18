Allan Lee Ehrich

Allan Lee Ehrich, 73, of Tower, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, following a courageous four year battle with cancer with his wife by his side.

Allan was born on Aug. 14, 1949, to William and Agnes (Weideman) Ehrich in Redfield, S.D. While attending high school in Redfield, Al worked with his aunt and uncle on their family farm. He and a friend bought a baler and started a custom baling business. During his young adult years was also a truck driver. He moved to the Iron Range and began working at LTV Steel where he stayed until his retirement. Al was united in marriage to Debbie Goette on July 26, 1991. He was an active member of the Hoyt Lake JC’s and the Tower Snowmobile Club.

