Allan L. Omarzu, Jr., 93, of Virginia passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Essential Health in Virginia.
He was born on May 24, 1929, in Eveleth to Allan L and Fae (Wallgren) Omarzu Sr., and was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the SeaBees, during the Korean War.
Junior was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia and was a founding member of the East Range Vintage Auto Club, owned Al’s Sinclair Service; and retired from Road Machinery.
Survivors include two children: daughter, Peggy Omarzu of St. Paul and a son, Allan (Barbara) Omarzu III of Two Harbors; two grandchildren, Luke and Duncan Omarzu; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; two brothers, Gordon and Jack; and two sisters, Dorothy Tomonovich and Sally Stukel.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Tim Ehling officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors accorded by the Virginia Servicemen’s Honor Guard will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
