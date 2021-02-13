Allan E. Sissala

Allan Einar Sissala, 87, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Melody Care Center in Apache Junction, Ariz., after a brief fight with COVID-19.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1933, in Gilbert, Minn., to Einar and Sadie Sissala.
Allan grew up in Gilbert, Minn. He graduated from Gilbert High School in Gilbert in 1951. After high school he attended post-secondary school at Dunwoody Industrial Institute in Minneapolis, Minn., where he received a certification in Radio and Electronics. During his life he worked as a welder.
Allan married Merle Sissala in 1954 in North Branch, Minn. They were happily married for 47 years and had four children. Allan was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed cheering on the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins, golfing, crosswords, and playing cribbage. He lived in North Branch during the summers and Apache Junction, Ariz., during the winters.
Allan is survived by his significant other since 2004, Rosemary Morrison of North Branch; his grandchildren, Amy Sissala of Hopkins, Minn., Emily Sissala of Omaha, Neb., Heather Sissala of New Hope, Minn., and Mitchell Sissala of Otsego, Minn.; his sister, Eileen Goetzke of Stillwater, Minn.; and his nieces, Pam and Paula; and nephews, Brad, Brian and Eric; and Rosemary's kids, Roseann, Christine and Lynn. He will be missed by the Holland family and many others.
Allan was preceded in death by his wife, Merle (2001); daughters, Gail and Geri Lynn (1975); sons, Gary (2016) and Greg (2017); and grandson, Oscar (1984).
Allan will be buried in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch, Minn., and a ceremony will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
