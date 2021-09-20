Alice Virginia Elj (Nyhus), 91, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
She was born in Keewatin, Minn., on May 23, 1930 to Fredrick and Opal (Cowell) Nyhus. Alice grew up on the family farm north of Nashwauk, and attended school in Coleraine, Minn., down by the lake. She was married to Harold Elj for over 60 years. They spent time wintering in Arizona and eventually moved down to Yuma, Ariz., and lived there for a while before coming back to Duluth, Minn. She loved traveling, playing bingo and fishing. Alice had quite the imagination and was always playing jokes on family and telling far fetched stories. She always had to be the center of attention and her family allowed it.
Alice is survived by her children; Darrell Elj of Pengilly, Minn., Duane Elj of Hurley, Wis., and Susuan McCaskie of Hibbing, Minn.; siblings, Henry (Jan) Nyhus of Wyoming and Joycelyn Rude of Pengilly, Minn., and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and siblings, Harold Nyhus and Minnie Ball.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate the service.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home at noon.
Interment will take place at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.