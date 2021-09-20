Alice Virginia Elj (Nyhus)

Alice Virginia Elj (Nyhus), 91, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

She was born in Keewatin, Minn., on May 23, 1930 to Fredrick and Opal (Cowell) Nyhus. Alice grew up on the family farm north of Nashwauk, and attended school in Coleraine, Minn., down by the lake. She was married to Harold Elj for over 60 years. They spent time wintering in Arizona and eventually moved down to Yuma, Ariz., and lived there for a while before coming back to Duluth, Minn. She loved traveling, playing bingo and fishing. Alice had quite the imagination and was always playing jokes on family and telling far fetched stories. She always had to be the center of attention and her family allowed it.

Alice is survived by her children; Darrell Elj of Pengilly, Minn., Duane Elj of Hurley, Wis., and Susuan McCaskie of Hibbing, Minn.; siblings, Henry (Jan) Nyhus of Wyoming and Joycelyn Rude of Pengilly, Minn., and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and siblings, Harold Nyhus and Minnie Ball.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate the service.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home at noon.

Interment will take place at the Nashwauk Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

