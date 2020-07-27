Alice Susan Aluni (Prisk), was born Nov., 12, 1937, in Ely, Minn., to Albert and Mercedes Prisk. She died July 23, 2020, in Delano, Minn., a loving wife, mother, nana, sister and friend. Always quick with a smile and positive attitude. She will be missed dearly by everyone lucky enough to have known her. Alice attended schools in Ely, Virginia, and graduated in 1955 from Grand Rapids High School. She received a Medical Secretary Degree from Minneapolis School of Business.
She married her high school sweetheart Donald Aluni in January 1959.
Alice worked for East Range Clinic (Virginia) and retired from UnitedHealth Care (Edina) in 2002. She resided in Plattville Wis., Butte, Mont., Babbitt, Brooklyn Park and Delano, Minn.
She is survived by her husband, Don; sons, Quin and Mike Aluni; and daughter, Alison (Tony) Williams; grandaughter, Kirsten (Jon) Hoogenakker; and grandsons Paul and Gerrit Hoogenaker and Cy and Dio Aluni.
Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Teri Hoogenakker; parents, Albert and Mercedes Prisk; and siblings, Adair Thompson, Bud (Albert) Prisk and Emmery Prisk. Also, her in-laws Quinto and Angie Aluni.
Funeral by invitation only at St. Peter's Church, Delano, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
