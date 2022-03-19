Alice Lavonne Vaughn, 72, of Eveleth, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 25, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

