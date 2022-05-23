Alice I. Hallowell, age 90, longtime resident of Hibbing and formerly of Cook, Minn., died Thursday, May 19, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 8, 1931, in Cook, Minn., the daughter of Roy and Lucy (Holbrook) Drevland. She was a graduate of Cook High School. Alice was united in marriage to Thomas E. Hallowell, Jr. in June of 1952, in Albuquerque, Neb.
Alice worked as a homemaker. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, the Sons of Norway Midnatsolen Lodge #058, and she was a volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary. Alice enjoyed baking & cooking, gardening, camping, fishing, and singing.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Rootes of Hibbing, Minn.; son: Roger (Connie) Hallowell of Orr, Minn.; grandchildren: Rebecca (Jeremy) Jensen, Gary Rootes, Miranda (David) Myers, Jason (Stacey) Rootes, and Roger Hallowell Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas E. Hallowell; sons, Tom Hallowell and Larry Hallowell; siblings: Roy Drevland, Jr., Viola LaBerge, Eldon Drevland, Doris Drevland, and Edith Drevland.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service Thursday, May 26, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Inurnment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
