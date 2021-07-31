Alfred ‘Fred’ H. Roen

Alfred “Fred” H. Roen, 80, of Virginia passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kris; one son, Shawn; two daughters, Barbara and Shari; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry “Pecky” and Tulie (Solberg) Roen.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Servicemen’s Club in Virginia.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

