Alfred D. Hashey Jr.

Alfred D. Hashey Jr, 60, of Forbes passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at his home as a result of natural causes.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1961 in Duluth to Alfred Sr. and Alberta Hashey. He worked as a carpenter and loved working on vehicles.

Left behind are his many siblings; his three children, Mathew, Adam (Becka), and Jennifer Hashey. Also his four grandchildren, Alena, Anela, Hunter and Ashton.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 8, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m. at his home, 2797 Highway 7, Forbes, MN; and going all day. All are welcome!

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

