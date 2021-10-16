Alfred A. Racchini, 95, of Shorewood, Ill., passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
He was born May 19, 1926, to the late Annunziata (nee Fraboni) and Antonio Racchini in Catobagli, Italy, and was raised in Eveleth, Minn., after immigrating to the US at the age of two.
Mr. Racchini is a proud retiree of Joliet Junior College, where he taught and was a guidance counselor for over 25 years. He was proud of his upbringing on the Iron Range of northern Minnesota, where he grew up as a goaltender in a hockey hotbed. Fred served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He reveled in his Italian heritage and traveled to Italy many times, visiting his place of birth for the last time at the age of 84. He was a builder extraordinaire, having constructed — with his father-in-law — his and Gloria’s first home and having built the cabin in Northern Minnesota that was a source of great joy and life-long experiences for the entire family. Fred told many that the two men he admired most were his father and his father-in-law, which reveals his family-first commitment that will be a solace for all those he leaves behind.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Gloria; He is the beloved father of Carl of Pillager, Minn.; Joanne Pavilon of Plainfield, Ill.; Joel (Cindy) of Edina, Minn., and the late Michael Racchini (2006); proud and devoted grandfather of Lauren Winiarski (Mark), Eric (Sarah) and Jacquelyn Pavilon (Ares Ferrigni); and Matthew, Christopher and Mark Racchini; and great-grandfather to Hazel and Everett Winiarski; and brother to Eleanor Ciccetti, Mary Lou Halunen, and the late Peter Racchini; and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Alfred Racchini were held on Friday, Oct. 15, in Joliet, Ill.
Interment took place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Cornerstone Services of Joliet, Ill.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.
