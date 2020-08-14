Alexander S. Ruiz, 27, of Hibbing, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, August 11, at University of Minnesota with his mom and sister by his side.
Alex was born in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, on April 16, 1993. He graduated from Munford High School (Tennessee) in 2012, and moved to Hibbing with his mom in 2017 to be closer to family. He loved classical music, war history, geology, geography, and renewable energy. Alex had two pet chickens, Daisy May and Tranquility, that he adored, as well as his dog, Murphy. Alex was a son, a brother, an uncle, and a cousin. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his mom, Cheryl Ruiz (Minter) of Hibbing; sister, Lyndsay Pyles (spouse, Jack); and nephew, Jackson Pyles of Raleigh, N.C.; grandparents, Lynn and Alice Minter of Hibbing; Uncle, Jeff Minter of Chisholm; Great Aunt and Uncle, Bernice and Donnie Wollin of Grand Rapids; additionally, he had a Grandmother, Gallita Ruiz of Buffalo, N.Y.; Aunts, Elba and Olga Ruiz of Buffalo, N.Y.; Uncle Wilfred Ruiz of Buffalo, N.Y.; and many other family members throughout Minnesota, New York, and Puerto Rico.
"I can get there on my own
You can leave me here alone
I'm just tryin' to do what's right
Oh, a man ain't a man unless he's fought the fight…"
Alex will be cremated and a memorial service will be held, date and location is to be determined by family at a later time.
