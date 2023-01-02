Alex Przybylski of Babbitt, Minn., passed away at the age of 87 on Friday, Dece. 30, 2022, in Ely, Minn.
He was born on July 26, 1935 to John and Ann Przybylski in Chicago, Ill.
Alex was known as a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. You could find him on a family drive, at a Friday night high school football or hockey game, or a Saturday afternoon dance recital and, of course, a local game of smear. Alex was a talented woodworker, jack-of-all trades, and proud retiree of Reserve Mining after 30 dedicated years. He was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church and Ely Moose Lodge.
Alex was married to his life-long love, Hazel (Palo) Przybylski, for 59 years, who predeceased him.
He is survived by brother, Daniel (Donna) Przybylski; daughters, Becky Mather, Brenda Jankowski, Tammy Przybylski, and son, Cary Przybylski; grandchildren, Aaron (Deena) Mather, Chad (Steph) Jankowski, Amy (Shannon) Neumayer, Craig (Brandy) Jankowski, and Cory (Denny) Gowell; and 13 beloved great-grandchildren, all who brought great joy to his life.
Visitation and a mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Pius Catholic Church in Babbitt, Minn. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with mass to follow at 11 a.m.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely, MN.
To send flowers to the family of ALEXANDER "ALEX" PRZYBYLSKI, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.