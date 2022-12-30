Alex Przybylski, 87, of Babbitt, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation
Thursday, January 5, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
15 Ash Blvd
Babbitt, MN 55706
Jan 5
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, January 5, 2023
11:00AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
15 Ash Blvd
Babbitt, MN 55706
