Aleta Call, 98, of Clifton Hill, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Oct. 14, 1922, the daughter of Lester L. and Bertha Lee (Cavanah) Barnes of College Mound, Mo.
She was united in marriage on May 4, 1940, to “Pete” Philip Rouse Call. They farmed in Missouri before moving to Iowa, then to Minnesota where they lived in several places before building their home at St. Mary’s Lake, Eveleth, Minn. They returned to Missouri to the family farm in 1973. Aleta worked as a cook, in catering and as a seamstress. She was a member of the Prairie Hill Christian Church.
Berniece is survived by daughter, Raylene (Larry) Matheny of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Call, Sauk Rapids, Minn.; sons, Gerry (Sherry) Call of Salisbury, “Beep” Randy (Regena) Call of Clifton Hill, Mo.; grandchildren: Scott (Missy) Arn, Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Corey (Ginger) Arn, Britt, Minn., Michael (Lorraine) Matheny, West Chester, Pa, Cheryl (Keith) Norder, Mesa, Ariz., Jerry Matheny, Hagerstown, Md., Melissa (Joe) Simon, Avon, Minn., Nathan(Laura) Call, Ozark, Mo., Ashley (Ron) Underwood, Cairo, Mo., Aaron Call, Moberly, Mo., Derick (Ashley) Ferguson, Bevier, Mo.; Dillon (Amanda) Ferguson, Ariz.; along with several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, “Char” Charaleta Arn and son in law Cameron Arn; son, Philip L. Call; grandson, Philip W. Call; and great-granddaughter Julie Arn. Also, her sisters Nola Francis, Norma Lou, Laura; and brother Wallace.
Private memorial service with burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Clifton Hill at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.