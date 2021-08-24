Aleta Call

Aleta Call, 98, of Clifton Hill, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Oct. 14, 1922, the daughter of Lester L. and Bertha Lee (Cavanah) Barnes of College Mound, Mo.

She was united in marriage on May 4, 1940, to “Pete” Philip Rouse Call. They farmed in Missouri before moving to Iowa, then to Minnesota where they lived in several places before building their home at St. Mary’s Lake, Eveleth, Minn. They returned to Missouri to the family farm in 1973. Aleta worked as a cook, in catering and as a seamstress. She was a member of the Prairie Hill Christian Church.

Berniece is survived by daughter, Raylene (Larry) Matheny of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Call, Sauk Rapids, Minn.; sons, Gerry (Sherry) Call of Salisbury, “Beep” Randy (Regena) Call of Clifton Hill, Mo.; grandchildren: Scott (Missy) Arn, Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Corey (Ginger) Arn, Britt, Minn., Michael (Lorraine) Matheny, West Chester, Pa, Cheryl (Keith) Norder, Mesa, Ariz., Jerry Matheny, Hagerstown, Md., Melissa (Joe) Simon, Avon, Minn., Nathan(Laura) Call, Ozark, Mo., Ashley (Ron) Underwood, Cairo, Mo., Aaron Call, Moberly, Mo., Derick (Ashley) Ferguson, Bevier, Mo.; Dillon (Amanda) Ferguson, Ariz.; along with several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, “Char” Charaleta Arn and son in law Cameron Arn; son, Philip L. Call; grandson, Philip W. Call; and great-granddaughter Julie Arn. Also, her sisters Nola Francis, Norma Lou, Laura; and brother Wallace.

Private memorial service with burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Clifton Hill at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Association.

