Alden N. Hendrickson, 91, of Eveleth, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from COVID-19 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1929, in Genoa, rural Eveleth, to Matt M. and Amanda J. (Bryggare) Hendrickson. Al graduated from Cotton High School in 1948, attended Eveleth Junior College and graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1953.
Al served in the U.S. Army from 1954 – 1956. He was united in marriage to Arlene Marie Erickson on Aug. 8, 1959. Al worked with social services for St. Louis County until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church. He was a Past Master of Eveleth Masonic Lodge #239 Eveleth, and received the highest award, the HIRAM Award, as an earned tribute for outstanding service to Freemasonry. He also served as Worthy Patron of Eveleth Eastern Star #214 Eveleth for two separate terms and also was a past member of Royal Arch Masons.
Al loved the outdoors and he shared that love with his kids, taking them fishing and hunting as often as he could. Many great times on the lakes and in the woods were had with Al leading the way. He was also passionate about deer hunting and always got his buck when he hunted the family dairy farm in Makinen, Minn. Al was also a jack of all trades. He built a cabin on Elbow Lake in 1971 which has provided thousands of days of enjoyment for his family, kids and grandkids over the last 50 years. He also enjoyed blueberry picking.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; and children, Jon (Andrea), Tomas, Debra, Fred (Kim); grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob (Suzume), Isaac, Dalton (Bridget), Annika; great-grandchildren, Miko, Cade and baby Hendrickson to arrive in Nov. 2020; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Einard, Albert, Marie, Uno, Ingrid, Irma, Irene, Inez and Arnold.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25 at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate.
An extended visitation will be from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a 6 p.m., Masonic service on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Burial with military honors accorded by Mesaba Range Post 1172 VFW of Eveleth will be held at Eveleth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Social distancing and masks will be required. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.