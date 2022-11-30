Albin (Gabe) Douglas Peterlin Jr., 87, of Eveleth passed away due to natural causes at his home on Nov. 26, 2022.
He was born Nov. 2, 1935, to Albin and Erma (Douglas) Peterlin Sr. in Eveleth. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Jean Tamminen on July 29, 1953, together they raised 6 children in their home in West Eveleth.
Gabe was very interested in cooking, planting and tending to his immense flower Garden at his home in West Eveleth. Gabe also was a huge fan of local and National stock car racing, as he followed his Grandchildren to most major events that they had raced in. He was also a big fan of Eveleth youth hockey and Eveleth High School Hockey, and most recently Rock Ridge Schools.
Gabe owned and operated with 3 of his 4 Sons, Cobb Cook Grocery in Hibbing for well over 30 years until retirement in 2001. He was a member of the Eveleth JCs, Trailhawk Snowmobile Club and the Westside Civic League. He was a member of the Iron Range Racing association. Gabe and Carol spent many years attending the Daytona 500 while spending the cold months in Florida. He also enjoyed spending time with his many good friends.
Albin is survived by his children: Daughter, Vicki Moylan and her son Zachary; Son, Larry and Sandra Peterlin and their children Stacia, Nathan, Janelle, Kyle and their Grandchildren Eli, Aiden, Cole, Asher, Leon and Monte; Son, Bruce and Angela Peterlin and his children Lisa and Travis and his grandchildren Owen, Mila, Clara, Ella, Kaden, and Carter; Daughter, Penny Arens and her children Randi, Trevor, Clayton and her grandchildren Anthony and Katie; Son, Randy Peterlin and his son Sean; Son, Dan and May Peterlin and their children Nicole and Derek. Sister, Jeanette Shutte and her husband Bruce; Brother In-law, Ken Barrows.
He was preceded in death by his Wife, Carol; Sisters, Murial Barrows and Joan Anderson; two great granddaughters, Grace Vienna Joy Inman and Grace Peterlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the US Hockey Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 679, Eveleth, Mn 55734 in Albin’s Honor.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
