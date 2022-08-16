Alberta F. “Betz” Lah, 92, Hibbing, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Majestic Pines of Grand Rapids, Minn.

She was born June 14, 1930, to Albert and Frances (Slovik) Betzler in Calumet, Minn. Betz moved to Hibbing in 1956 from Calumet. She worked as a secretary at Pickens Mather before she was married. She worked at Gambucci’s Hardware for 20 years. Betz loved being a homemaker. She was an active member of the St. Leo’s and Blessed Sacrament Parishes, was involved with their bazaars, taught religious education and worked in the kitchens for soup suppers and KC Fish Fries. She was proud to be a part of the Befriender program and Cursillo.

