Alberta “Birdie” Lehn, age 87, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Park View Care Center in Buffalo, Minn.
Alberta “Birdie” Lehn was born on Oct. 13, 1933, in St. Michael, Minn. She was the daughter of Gregor and Susan (Servaty) Zachman. Alberta was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her Catholic faith as a youth, both at St. Michael Catholic Church. She received her education in Little Falls, Minn., and was a graduate with the St. Francis Catholic Boarding School in 1951.
On Aug. 20, 1955, Alberta was united in marriage to William Lehn Jr. at St. Michael Catholic Church. This marriage was blessed with four children, Jeffery, Debra, Rodney and Rebecca. From St. Michael, they moved to Eveleth, Minn., in 1962. They owned and operated “Eveleth Liquor Store” with living quarters above for 12 years. In 1974, Bill, Birdie, and their four children moved to Grand Rapids, Minn. They shared 34 years of marriage until the passing of Bill on July 7, 1990. Birdie worked for JCPenney until her retirement in 1997. Birdie relocated to Hutchinson in 2017.
Birdie’s active life included her love for gardening, cooking, Catholic faith, music, singing, playing piano, community events, volunteering, collecting sayings, entertaining company, walking, and nature. Birdie had numerous lifelong friendships.
Blessed be her memory.
Birdie is survived by her children: Jeffery Lehn and his wife, Gail, of Hutchinson, Minn., Debra Gustafson and her husband, Tom, of Oak Grove, Minn., Rodney Lehn and his wife, Chris Chambers, of Shoreview, Minn., Rebecca Lehn and her husband, Ben Bertz, of Champlin, Minn; grandchildren: Nathaniel Lehn and his wife, Bridget, Mackenzie Renneke and her husband, Kyle, Nikia Gustafson, Amanda Hawn and her husband, Timmy Hanson, Claire Hawn; great-grandchildren, Zoey Lehn, Raya Lehn, Lucy Hawn; sisters-in-law, Audrey Zachman of North St. Paul, Minn., Rosie Zachman of Albertville, Minn.; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gregor and Susan Zachman; husband, William Lehn, Jr.; granddaughter, Katrina Gustafson; siblings: Philomena Laky and her husband, Paul, Arnold Zachman and his wife, Mary Alice, Alfred Zachman and Gilbert Zachman.
Mass of Christian Burial for Birdie will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. The service will be held in the gymnasium, please use the East entrance.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
