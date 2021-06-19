Albert O. Zupancich, 74, of Virginia , passed away peacefully June 14, 2021, at his home after a courageous 16 month battle with cancer.
Al was born in Ely, Minn., on March 2, 1947, the first child of Albert and Margaret (Owen) Zupancich.
He was active in scouting, earning the rating of an Eagle Scout. Al played hockey throughout his high school years and grew up working in the family grocery store. He graduated from Ely High School in 1965 and attended Ely Junior College and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1969.
After owning several grocery stores, he eventually found his home in Eveleth. He proudly owned and operated Eveleth IGA for over 35 years. Al had a strong commitment to his customers and was well known for his generosity and kindness to all. He had many valued employees whom he considered family.
Al was an avid sports fan and loved all Minnesota teams. He often attended Twins and Vikings games and loved both UMD and Gopher hockey, He treasured his friends and their annual trip to the “Frozen Four”. He also enjoyed following his nephews and great nephews at their high school sporting events.
He was a very avid reader, spending many evenings deep in his books. Until the end of his days he continued to work at the store, giving all he could to keep everything running smoothly.
His dedication and commitment to Eveleth IGA will never be forgotten. Rest in peace Al, your legacy will continue. Join your beloved dad and brother in that big grocery store above.
Al is survived by his mother, Margaret Zupancich of Lake Vermilion, Tower; sister, Susan (Jerry) Chiabotti and their sons, Scott (Casie) and their son Brody; Bryan (Nichole) and their children Bria and Jared; and Neil (Nicole) and their children, Dylan, T.J., Brenden and Presley; sister-in-law, Constance Zupancich and her daughter Sarah Mann, and her children, Beau, Brady and Grant; and son, Matt Zupancich and his children, Kaycee and Daniel; numerous cousins and close friends, Greg Seraphine, Jon Logar, Tom Berrigan, Larry Majewski and John Homan.
He was preceded in death by his father, “Beanie” Zupancich in 1998; and his brother, “Chuck” Zupancich in 2017.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth with Rev. Fr. Charles Flynn as celebrant.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Tower at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
