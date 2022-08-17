Albert John ‘Al’ McNulty

Mass of Christian Burial for Albert John “Al” McNulty, 77, of Hoyt Lakes, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes. Fr. Kristoffer McKusky and Fr. Eamonn Boland will con-celebrate the mass. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with recitation of the rosary at that time. Burial will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. The family would appreciate the use of masks during the gatherings.

Al died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.

