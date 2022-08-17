Mass of Christian Burial for Albert John “Al” McNulty, 77, of Hoyt Lakes, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes. Fr. Kristoffer McKusky and Fr. Eamonn Boland will con-celebrate the mass. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with recitation of the rosary at that time. Burial will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. The family would appreciate the use of masks during the gatherings.
Al died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
He was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Hibbing, Minn., to Boyd and Inez (Whalen) McNulty. He was a graduate of Aurora/Hoyt Lakes High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business and Economics from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. On Sept. 30, 1967 he married Karen Thuringer in Hoyt Lakes.
Al began working for Erie Mining Company/LTV as an Industrial Planner. Following its closure, he worked for United Health Care and later was a Supervisor at Blue Cross/Blue Shield until his retirement.
Al was an active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church where he served as lector, usher and he was on the finance council for 11 years. He was an avid Hoyt Lakes League golfer and especially enjoyed watching The Dodgers and Notre Dame games. Al was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on Hoyt Lakes City Council.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; children: Michael (Leah) of Waconia, Troy (Kim) of Belvidere, Ill., and April (Jeff) Olson of West Fargo; grandchildren: Rhiannon, Lauren, Samuel, Morgan and Caden; siblings: Bion (Anita) McNulty, Charlie McNulty, Alice Flint, Cathy (John) Hanson, LaVerne Larson, James (Erin) McNulty; sister-in-law, Judy McNulty; several nieces and nephews and his canine companions, Darby and Blaze.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Inez; siblings: Patrick and Joan (Russ); brother-in-law, Herman Flint; sister-in-law, Lori McNulty and his beloved canine friend, Higgins.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
