Albert D. Berg

Albert D. Berg, 63, of Eveleth, formerly of Soudan, passed away, with his family by his side on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

He was born on April 30, 1957, in Littlefork, the son of Carl and Loretta (Weum) Berg. He was raised in Littlefork where he attended school. He worked for Donovan Construction and Green Forest.

Albert was united in marriage to Melinda Tekautz on April 24, 1982, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. They moved to Soudan in 1990, where he worked for Environmental Services and the Township of Breitung.

Albert enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and boating. He spent many summers camping and working at McKinley Park Campground in Soudan. His life revolved around his family. He truly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda of Eveleth; son, Ashley (Jess) Berg of Eveleth; daughters, Misty (Jesse) Jensen of Eveleth and Amber (Mike Hoche) Berg of Virginia; grandchildren: Cole, Hailey and Ty Jensen, Jordan, Jaden and Jakob Berg; sisters, Liz (Allan) Thydean of International Falls, Carolann (Mike) Johnson of Littlefork, and Shirley (Jerry) Dilly of Littlefork; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Loretta Berg; brother, Carl Berg Jr.; sister, Caroline Lukken; and nephew, Randy Berg.

A funeral mass for Albert will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower with Father Nick Nelson as celebrant. Those in attendance will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.

