Albert Anthony Carlson, 81 of Meadowlands, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1940, in Duluth to Arnold and Eva Carlson. Albert was raised in Gary New Duluth and served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He moved to Meadowlands in 1972 and on Oct. 5, 1973, Albert married Karen Ann Granlund in Sisseton, S.D.
Albert worked as a brick layer for U.S. Steel Duluth Works until its closure and finished his career at U.S. Steel Minntac in 1998.
He was a ham radio operator and a member of the National Assoc. for Amateur Radio. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, metal detecting, motorcycling, reading, photography and going to garage sales with friends. He was also a machinist and a houndsman. Albert loved spending time with his grandchildren, Alex, Arnold and Charlie.
He will be missed by his children, Catherine Carlson of Juneau, Alaska, Jeff Carlson of Superior, Eric (Jennifer) Carlson of Melrude, Pat Carlson of Duluth and Lynn Nollet of Superior; 10 grandchildren; brother, Douglas Carlson of Las Vegas; sister Cynthia (Jim) Dreier of Two Harbors; brothers-in-law, Russell Young of Canyon, Larry Granlund of Cromwell, and Robert (Teri) Granlund of Makinen; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; sister, Yvonne Young; and brother Dennis Carlson.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, March 12, in Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet.
A lunch will follow in the Fireside Room of the funeral home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.