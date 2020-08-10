Albert Allen Gangl passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Essentia Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
He was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Nashwauk, Minn., to Andrew and Gertrude Gangl.
Albert graduated from Nashwauk High School. He received his bachelor's degree in elementary education from Bemidji State in 1970. Later, he earned his Master’s degree from Mankato State in 1976. He spent the majority of his teaching career with the Owatonna School district.
Albert loved to travel and was often found on his motorcycle during summer breaks. Albert was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain. As an art buff, he collected clocks, paintings and model cars. He loved his dogs and going to the Minnesota State Fair. After his retirement from teaching, he sold his home in the Twin Cities and moved to Hibbing to care for his elderly mother.
Albert is survived by sister-in-law, Shirlee Gangl; nieces, Christine Metzer (Tom Lorenz) and Charlene Metzer; his nephew, Russell Metzer; many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by Gertrude (Kasper) Gangl and Andrew Gangl; three brothers, Norbert, Charles and Gerald; two sisters, Barbara Metzer and Lila Carmody, his brothers-in-law, Dennis Metzer and Richard Carmody.
There will be no funeral service at Albert’s request.
Albert will be interned at the Nashwauk Cemetery with a family burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
