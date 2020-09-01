Alaric Elijah Lamke, 15, of Britt died tragically in a heavy equipment accident on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Clinton Township.
He was born March 26, 2005, in Hibbing, the son of Charles Eric Lamke and Sarah Marie Johnson. Alaric lived in several range towns, and was Iron Ranger Proud. He was entering the 10th grade in the Rock Ridge School District. He was huge into hockey, played for Minnesota Miners and the Virginia Blue Devils, and was proud to have won a gold medal in the CanAm games in Lake Placid, N.Y.; he was so pumped up to represent the Iron Range and Minnesota, just like the 1980 team. Alaric also loved playing baseball and loved all sports. He enjoyed fishing, his dirt bike, movie nights, his dogs, girls, and his hair. Alaric will be remembered for his smile, his personality, his love for life, his love for the game. Alaric’s greatest love was his family, and the love for his family was one of a kind.
Alaric is survived by his mother: Sarah Johnson (Glenn Brown); and father: Eric Lamke (Jodi Klander); sister, Azariah Harjumaki of Virginia; brother, Alachi Brown of Virginia; brother, Koltyn Lamke of Britt; grandparents: Charles Lamke of Virginia, Paula Lamke of Cook, Jeri (Steven) Murphy of Virginia, and Randy Johnson of Buyck; great-grandmothers: Karen Letourneau of Eveleth, Arlene Johnson of Buyck, Marlene Harjumaki of Virginia; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by great-grandfathers, Charles Johnson and Jim Harjumaki; step grandfather, Donny Lindgren.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, in the Miner’s Memorial Building Main Rink. Rev. Father Brandon Moravitz will officiate.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will begin one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are required.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor Alaric’s memory.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
