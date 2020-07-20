Alan William Ketola of Buhl, Minn., passed away peacefully in his home on June 25. He was 55 years old.
Known by friends and family as Al, he graduated from Tower High School in 1982 and Florida State University in 1988. He held many different jobs in his younger years, managing a band in Atlanta, working for a video production company in Las Vegas, and doing custom car painting and auto body work in Virginia. He later took a position with Delta Airlines in Chisholm, where he worked for almost 20 years until his retirement several years ago.
Al had many hobbies and interests over the years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and enjoyed deer hunting, duck hunting, fishing and trapping. He also enjoyed photography, reading, writing, learning about Native American history and customs and collecting Native American artifacts. He was also passionate about music, particularly heavy metal.
Al had many other nicknames including Riverman, the Owl, and T.A. Riley. Highly intellectual, creative, rebellious and articulate (when he chose to speak), Al was “Always Watching” and had a sharp wit and irreverent sense of humor. He was fiercely independent, resisted social norms and forged his own path in whatever he did. His independent spirit will be remembered, and missed, by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his sisters, Carrie (Ted) Lewis of Virginia, Minn., Katherine (Mike) Lapic of Minnetonka, Minn.; his brother Harold (Lori) Ketola of Independence, Minn.; six nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Becky Ketola.
A private service to remember Al will be held for family only.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
