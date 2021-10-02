Alan R. Backman, 61, of Hermantown, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home.

He was born Dec. 30, 1959, in Hibbing to Richard and Virginia (Fish) Backman. He was a longtime Chisholm resident before moving to Skagway, Alaska, Duluth and Hermantown.

Alan worked as an airplane mechanic for Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis and a helicopter mechanic in Louisiana and Alaska and was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his children, Justin and Kali Backman; siblings: Kevin (Janet) Backman, Debbie (Bob) Fiorini, Leah Backman; niece, Gina Fiorini; and nephew, Jason Backman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Johnson; brother, Ted Mockey; and niece, Melissa Pouti.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.

