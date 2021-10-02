Alan R. Backman, 61, of Hermantown, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 30, 1959, in Hibbing to Richard and Virginia (Fish) Backman. He was a longtime Chisholm resident before moving to Skagway, Alaska, Duluth and Hermantown.
Alan worked as an airplane mechanic for Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis and a helicopter mechanic in Louisiana and Alaska and was an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by his children, Justin and Kali Backman; siblings: Kevin (Janet) Backman, Debbie (Bob) Fiorini, Leah Backman; niece, Gina Fiorini; and nephew, Jason Backman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Johnson; brother, Ted Mockey; and niece, Melissa Pouti.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.