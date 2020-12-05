Alan Lee Hill, 63, of Forbes, passed away Nov. 11, 2020 at Hanson Adult Foster Home. Alan was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at the age of 54, and fought a long hard battle. He was owner/operator of Alan Hill Trucking LLC for many years.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Terry Hill of Forbes; daughter, Ericka Bowman of Iron; son, Lee Hill of Meadowlands; and daughter, Keri (Trenten) Bailey of Forbes; grandchildren, Olivia and Avery Bowman, Evan and Payton Hill, and Matthew Bailey; mother-in-law, Lillian Larva; and many close friends and cousins.
A very special thank you for the love and care that Brenda, owner of Hanson Adult Foster care, and staff and St. Croix Hospice gave at his time of need. His family will always be grateful.
No services will be held due to Coronavirus.
A private family burial will take place at the Lavell Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.