Alan I. Mugge, 77, of Chisholm, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 26, 1944, in Spencer, Iowa, to Lloyd and Clara (Mews) Mugge. He attended school and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1962.
Al was married to Judy Forlan for 15 years and together they had three sons, Todd, Dan and Kraig. She passed away Jan. 2, 1979. He married his wife, Linda, on Aug. 19, 2016, and they blended two families. They enjoyed being together in a loving relationship for 16 years.
Al owned and operated Tomahawk Ford (32 yrs.), East Mesabi Sanitation (43 yrs.) and owned the Hoyt Lakes Country Inn for about 16 years. He served on the Wells Fargo Bank Board, Hoyt Lakes Development Corporation, Hoyt Lakes Business Association, and Chamber of Commerce in Hoyt Lakes. He was a MAHA Director for youth hockey in Minnesota (14 yrs.) and served as President of the Hoyt Lakes Youth Hockey Association for several years. Al also co-owned several other small businesses over his lifetime.
Al enjoyed camping, fishing and of course hunting in his early and later years. Fastpitch softball was one of his favorite past times with great friends. He loved spending time at many hockey arenas watching his own boys, grandkids and great-nieces and nephews over many years. He also enjoyed spending time at the Hoyt Lakes Trap Club, golfing and spending time in Orange Beach, Alabama during the winter.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. They will always cherish special times spent with him at many different activities.
Alan is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Todd, of Hoyt Lakes, Dan (Amy) of Denver, and Kraig in Babbitt; daughter-in-law, Amy Mugge of St. Cloud; three stepdaughters; Angela (Charlie) Wangensteen of Chisholm; Jessica (Andrew) Perreira of Rosemount, Minn., and Erica (Brian) McCarthy of Duluth; grandchildren: Heather (Luke) Paine; Katie and Molly Mugge; Chet, Samantha and Zach Mugge; Paige (fiancé Lucas Tiede) and Andrew Perreira; Maria, Morgan, Tommy and Lauren Wangensteen; Ella and Collin McCarthy. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Al is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Val Pender of Andover; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Mugge of Hoyt Lakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Judith; brothers, Jimmie, Gale, Lynn; and niece, Trina. Also, in-laws, Robert and Joan Pender; and best friend, Steve Stoks.
A Christian Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm with Fr. Paul Strommer celebrating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at St. Joseph’s from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
