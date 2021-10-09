Alan Harold Hemenway, 58, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. Military Honors will be accorded at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Hemenway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries