Alan Harold Hemenway, 58, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
He was born October 25, 1962, to Dwane Hemenway and the late Sharon (Friend) Hemenway in Minneapolis, Minn. He moved to Hibbing with his family in 1977. After graduating from Hibbing High School he joined the Hibbing National Guard where he served from 1980 to 1993. He worked for the Hibbing VFW, Shubat Transportation and Hoover Construction until 2007 when he was employed by Hibbing Taconite till present.
He married Shari Smith on July 2, 1993, and had two boys. Alan enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping with his boys and farming with his Dad. He loved spending time with his grandson, Jasper. He loved life and made the best of it, even when he was diagnosed with cirrhosis and cancer.
Alan is survived by his wife, Shari; sons, Chris (Emme) and Kyle; grandson, Jasper; grandpup, Yoshi; father, Dwane Hemenway; siblings, Ken Hemenway and Linda Kilen; niece and nephew; great niece and nephews; cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon F Hemenway; in-laws, J.B. and Jorean Smith.
We would like to thank East Range Hospice Care in Virginia, Kelly, Dr. Peterson and Chaplain Jeffrey.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
