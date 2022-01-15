Alan Dale Luoma, 63, of Virginia, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the Edgewood Senior Living Center in Virginia.
He was born March 22, 1958, in the Virginia Municipal Hospital. Alan attended the Cherry school and worked several years in construction. After being diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffering several heart attacks, Alan lived in several group homes but was able to live in his own apartment for 20 years.
He was very kind to everyone. He held great memories of riding horses, canoeing, fishing and camping. He loved cowboy boots, hats, and watching the Vikings.
Alan developed cancer and moved to Edgewood Vista where he was well cared for by the Edgewood staff and Caring Edge, the onsite hospice team.
Alan is survived by parents: Phyllis and Darrel Koivunen and Dale (Janet) Luoma of Eveleth; sisters: Lora (Greg) Anderson, Shelly (Delroy Sauter), Joy (John) Oreskovich, Daryl Ann Koivunen Redwine; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; extended family and friends.
Alan was preceded in death by step-brother, Lee Koivunen; and step-sister, Judy Koivunen Miller.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.bauanfuneralhome.com .
