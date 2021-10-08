Alan D. Braaten

Alan D. Braaten, 87, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. He passed away peacefully at the Northern Pines Nursing Care Center in Aurora, Minn., with family members at his side.

He was born in Biwabik, Feb. 1, 1934, the son of Harold and Ethel “Dollie” Braaten Sr.

On June 1, 1957, Alan married Clara “Joey” Larson in Virginia, Minn.

Survivors include two sons: Mark (Robin) of Gettysburg, S.D., and Matthew Braaten of Embarrass, Minn.; two daughters: Ann (Brad) Hadrava of Bemidji, Minn., and Joette (Donald) Moyer of Alton, Ill.; one sister, Karin (Robert) Christopherson; 10 Grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Also his constant companion, “Tiffany”, a 13 year old Maltipoo.

Alan was preceded in death by his wife, Clara “Joey”; son, Robert Braaten; parents, Harold and Dollie Braaten Sr.; brother, Harold Braaten Jr.; and sister, Nancy Joelson.

Alan was employed as a Shovel Operator at the Erie Mining Co. for 43 years and happily retired in 1996. Alan loved Polka music, family BBQ’s, sitting outside enjoying the outdoors and chatting with neighbors.

Memorials may be made to the Aurora Northern Pines Care Center or to Mesabi Humane Society.

A celebration of life for Alan will be held in the Spring of 2022.

Burial will be private with immediate family.

Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

