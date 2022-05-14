Alan Braaten

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Alan Braaten who passed away on October 5, 2021.

Please join us in sharing your memories of our father on Saturday, May 21, from noon to 6 p.m. at 713 Arrowhead St., Aurora. (please bring your lawn chairs)

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Braaten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries