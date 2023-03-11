Alan Bozicevich, Sr., age 75 of Pine Island Lake Vermilion died unexpectedly Thursday March 2, 2023 in his home.
He was born April 29, 1947 in Virginia, MN the son of Matt and Dena (Nevin) Bozicevich. Al was a proud member of the IBEW Local 294 Electricians Union in Hibbing.
He was a man of amazing musical talent, playing guitar, fiddle, and singing in many bands, including the Sundowners, Iron Country, Frankie Kramer, and Jack of Diamonds. Al enjoyed singing and playing for friends and family over the years. He loved the woods more than anything else; hunting, fishing, trapping, logging, and the special times spent at the deer shack on the Vermilion River which he and grandpa Matt built from logs.
Al was a true “jack of all trades”; and a man with a big heart, always willing to teach and help many family and friends whenever he could. He was a great story teller and enjoyed making others smile with his sense of humor.
Al will be missed by his kids: Al “Little Al” (Paula) Bozicevich, Jr. of Embarrass and Amy “Pumpkin” Bozicevich (Scott) of Virginia; grandson: Matt Bozicevich of Mt. Iron; brother: Ed (Barbara) Bozicevich of Fayal Twp.; niece: Mona Pittman of Virginia; Fiancée Cathie Kishel and her family; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
