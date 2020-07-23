Alan ‘Al’ Richard Dzuck

Alan R. Dzuck, 77, of Hibbing, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Chisholm, Minn., after a short-term illness.
Al was born June 18, 1943, in Duluth, Minn., to Arnold and Violet Dzuck. In 1961, he graduated from Central High School in Duluth. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in 1968-1969. He worked for Minnesota Power as a lineman in Duluth for 20 years. He later worked for the DNR in Hibbing, retiring in 2008. Al was an avid fan of most sports, including the Bulldogs, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings and St. Thomas Women’s Hockey. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking, playing cards, and following all of his grandchildren’s endeavors.
Al is survived by his wife, Roselyn; stepdaughter, Holly (Mark) DeMillo, Anderson, Ind., Kelly (Todd) Pocquette, Nashwauk, Minn., Becky (Rob) Badavinac, Pengilly, Minn., and Wendy (John) Rue, Hibbing; grandchildren: Mila (Mike) Knott, Summer Blatt, Ryan (Maren) Blatt, Kayla (Trevor Davis) Pocquette, Beau (Erin) Pocquette, Allysa Pocquette, Zachary (Felicia Esler) Pocquette, Bron (Alex) Badavinac, Laura (Pat Evans) Badavinac, Jonathan (Shannon Lundgren) Rue, Lillian Rue, and Caroline Rue; four great-grandchildren: Tristan and Aleksei Knott, and Connor and Eli Pocquette; a sister, Coral (Brooks) McDonnell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roger; and a sister-in-law, Barbara.
A special thank you to Dr. Knuths and his staff at St. Luke’s, the staff at Mayo Clinic, and the staff at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
In keeping with the wishes of Al, there will be no funeral service, however, there will be a private family gathering at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Al, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.