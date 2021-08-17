Alan "Al" Marvin Mitshulis passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minn., at the age of 65.
He was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Virginia, Minn., to Louis Jr. and Mary (Browder) Mitshulis. He graduated from Mountain Iron High School, Class of 1975. Al worked a variety of jobs throughout his life starting with Range Reliable Motors as a detailer. He then became an entrepreneur selling bronze art pieces for Paul Baliker. He was a bulk plant operator in the petroleum business, followed by becoming a bricklayer. Lastly, he ended his career with becoming a successful Operating Engineer with Local #49 primarily in the crane industry. Al was never afraid to travel for work and was always up for an adventure. His spirit remained forever young right up until the day he left us. He left his unforgettable mark on many hearts throughout the United States. He was so loved and respected by many people in the trades. He enjoyed bicycle riding, swimming at Mott Pit in the summer and De Leon Springs in the winter. Al was also an accomplished sky diver, gaining his experience in DeLand, Fla.. He had become a noteworthy pilot performing crop dusting during his time in Florida as well.
Al will be remembered for his kindhearted and tenacious nature. He was so generous and thoughtful. His sense of humor turned any bad day into an enjoyable one. He never took one breath for granted and he tried to spread his grateful outlook on life to those around him.
Al is survived by his son, Justin (Tiffany) Mishulis of Georgia; grandson, Aiden; sister, Tammy (Mark) Gaither of Gambrills, Md.; aunt, Patricia Mitshulis; and uncles, George (Lynne) Mitshulis and Donald Welk; cousins: Ted, Tony, Annie, Michael and Katie; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Jr. and Mary; brother, Louis II; brother, Mike; aunt, Toni Welk; and uncles, Marvin Mitshulis and Charles Mitshulis.
