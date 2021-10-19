Alan “Al” Duane Kittelson, 63, of Virginia, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Virginia.
He was born in Albert Lea, and grew up in Lafayette, Ind., and Schaumburg, Ill. He was mostly known for his sense of humor and his love of the Northwoods. His favorites were bird watching on the lake, fishing, and his old Jeep named “Mule.” His professions were many and included house painting, working at Fortune Bay, Walmart in Pine City, and Minntac. Al will be missed by his many friends and family.
Al is reminding us . . “don’t forget about how I loved to make people smile. I met Margaret Whiting in the late 80s. We were a family of three including her daughter Heidi, until our son, Ryan Oliver Kittelson, was born in 1989 in Minneapolis. Ryan and Kayla Aho gave me three beautiful grandchildren and live in NYA. My mother and father, Duane and Darlene Kittelson have lived near Tower, Minn., for many years and my sister lives in Mesa, Ariz. I am preceded in death by my brother, Bruce Edward. Many people knew my grandparents George and Helen Kittelson of Albert Lea and Herbert and Dena Peterson of Emmons.”
A visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the noon Memorial Service on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Lunch will follow. Pastor Liz Cheney will officiate.
Family services are provided by Bauman Family Funeral Homes in Virginia. To leave a remembrance of Al online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
