Alan Nemchik, 77, passed away on April 16, 2020.

Celebration of Life for Alan will be on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Eagle Brook Church - Lino Lakes Campus, 7775 20th Ave. N., Lino Lakes, MN.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with service at 11 a.m.


