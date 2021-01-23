Alaide Diane Hopper, 77, of Virginia, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in the New Journey Residence in Eveleth.
She was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Rockland, Maine, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Lathrope) Steeves; and married James Elwood Hopper, Jr. on Nov. 7, 1962, in Rockland. As a Navy Family, they lived in many places, most notably Groton, Conn., prior to coming to Virginia in 1980. Alaide was employed as a Teacher’s Aide for the Parkview Elementary School, was very active in the Girl Scouts for many years, and active in Job’s Daughters. She loved ceramics, painting, making Christmas wreaths, baking and cooking.
Alaide is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim; son, James Hopper III; daughter, Teresa (David) Woitel of Hibbing; sisters, Ruth Knight and Priscilla Lundevall ; grandchildren: Autumn, Garret, Shania, Marissa, and Jordanna; great-grandchildren, Brody, Braxton and Adrian; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Tory and Tammy; and 19 brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m Friday, Jan. 29, at the Virginia Elk’s Club (masks please).
Flowers and cards can be sent to Jim Hopper and family at 901 6th Avenue South, Virginia, MN 55792.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
