Aileen Evelyn (Alto) Aho

Aileen Evelyn (Alto) Aho, 78, of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Essentia Health in Virginia.

Aileen was born July 11, 1943, in Louisville, Ken., to Eino and Evelyn (Puukala) Alto. She graduated from Cherry High School in 1961. On Dec. 9, 1961, she was united in marriage to Doug Aho. Aileen was a homemaker raising their three children. She went back to school later in life and became a LPN. She and Doug traveled the U.S.

Aileen enjoyed her children, grandchildren and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Aileen is survived by her children, Warren Aho of Cherry, Deanna Leppala of Embarrass, and Keri (Tony) Kaml of Pengilly; son-in-law, Brian Leppala of rural Virginia; granddaughter, Amanda (Erik) Johnson of Pengilly; Cody Leppala of rural Virginia; brother-in-law, David Aho of rural Virginia; nephews, Ken Aho of Biwabik and Roy Aho of Texas; niece, Kim Aho of Grass Valley, Calif.; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Aho; her parents; in-laws, Bill and Ina Aho; brother, Alvin Alto; brothers-in-law, William John (Dale) Aho and Duane Aho.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Essentia Health Virginia, Emergency Room and Intensive Care unit for the wonderful care Aileen received.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

