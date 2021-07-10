Agness Ricci passed away at the age of 99 on July 8, 2021 of natural causes, not COVID.
Born in Hibbing and a graduate of Hibbing High School and Hibbing Junior College.
An example of a beautiful, selfless mother who let go of her own concerns to care for her family.
A trusted and loyal friend who had the patience to listen to others and forget herself.
Survived by daughter Kathleen; grandchildren Kristin (Jay), Alex (Jayme), Jody, Adam, great grandchildren Sophia, Elle, Chase, Ashton, Kendall, son-in-law Jim (Yvonne); daughters-in-law Sharon, Carol; brother Paul; sisters-in-law Fio, Dolores; and dear friends Georgia and Carol.
Preceded in death by husband Paul; son Paul; daughter Diane; sister Daisy; and son-in-law Chris.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing.
Visitation 6:00-8:00 Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Dougherty Funeral Home.
Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.