Agness Ricci

Agness Ricci passed away at the age of 99 on July 8, 2021 of natural causes, not COVID.

Born in Hibbing and a graduate of Hibbing High School and Hibbing Junior College.

An example of a beautiful, selfless mother who let go of her own concerns to care for her family.

A trusted and loyal friend who had the patience to listen to others and forget herself.

Survived by daughter Kathleen; grandchildren Kristin (Jay), Alex (Jayme), Jody, Adam, great grandchildren Sophia, Elle, Chase, Ashton, Kendall, son-in-law Jim (Yvonne); daughters-in-law Sharon, Carol; brother Paul; sisters-in-law Fio, Dolores; and dear friends Georgia and Carol.

Preceded in death by husband Paul; son Paul; daughter Diane; sister Daisy; and son-in-law Chris.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing.

Visitation 6:00-8:00 Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Dougherty Funeral Home.

