Agnes Mesojedec, 98, a lifelong resident of Soudan, died March 13, 2022, with family by her side. She passed at Edgewood in Hermantown where she lived since June 2021.
Ag was born on December 11, 1923, to Helen (Verbon) and Victor Chiabotti. She attended the Tower-Soudan schools and married the love of her life, Herman Mesojedec on April 20, 1939. They had two sons Paul and Mitch. She was a forever member of St. Martin's Catholic Church where she was active in the Ladies Guild, The Catholic Women’s Association and helped with many-many needs in the kitchen over the years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and The Red Hats. Ag worked for the township of Breitung as a clerk for the water department in her younger years. She was a remarkable historian of the Tower-Soudan area recalling minor and major milestones not many even knew of or recalled. She was a dedicated homemaker who took great pride in her family and her home. All who knew this strong independent woman would describe her as feisty, but indeed incredibly caring and loving all the same. Her faith, incredible strength and grace were unwavering right till the end as she was grateful for each day as it came!
Ag is survived by her sons Paul (Darlene) Mesojedec of Virginia and Mitch (Ginger) Mesojedec of Duluth. A sister-in-law Mary Lorraine Chiabotti of Dallas, Texas; Grandchildren Chad (Jen) Mesojedec of Moose Lake, Dave (Melanie) Mesojedec of Hermantown, Jodi (Todd) Molitor of Hugo, and Jennifer (Jon) Esterbrooks of Hermantown; Great-grandchildren Maren, JP, Kaela, Dylan, Faith & Blake Mesojedec; Jacob, Ashley & Grace Molitor, and Andrew & Will Esterbrooks; Numerous Nieces and Nephews and friends- all will miss this special lady dearly!
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herman, sister Mary-Ann Hill, brother Paul Chiabotti, and nephew Steve Chiabotti.
A special thank you to the dedicated care givers at Edgewood- Hermantown. We are so grateful for them! Also, thank you to “Ag’s Girls” (Judy & Danielle) for all the love, visits, calls and support – you meant so much to her!
The Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. Rev. Father Beau Braun will be the Celebrant. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one prior to the Mass at the Church. Spring Inurnment will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
