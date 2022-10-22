Agnes Faye Manninen, 103, of Virginia, Minn., passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
Agnes was born on Sept. 19, 1919, in Greaney to Joseph and Mary (Majerle) Bauer from Slovenia. She grew up and attended school in Greaney and Orr. She graduated from Hibbing High School.
On Oct. 1, 1937, she was united in marriage to William Manninen in Cook. Following the marriage, the couple farmed in Meadowbrook, until moving to Kinney in 1950, where Agnes worked as a homemaker and at shirt factories in Chisholm and Virginia. In later years, Agnes lived at Laurentian Manor and most recently, Edgewood Vista in Virginia, where she enjoyed meeting everyone, listening to music, and making special friends that became dear to her.
Agnes always enjoyed music, from dances at the area halls in Meadowbrook, Alango, Linden Grove, Silverdale, Salina, including barn dances, where accordions and violins were played, to being part of a square dance club. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband, picking berries, playing softball, curling, going to grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, watching pro sports, playing cards, gardening (especially her beautiful flower gardens), traveling all around the United States, including Hawaii, with her husband and children, cooking, and baking. Everyone looked forward to the delicious foods she made; roast beef and gravy, walleye, smelt, mojakka, homemade breads, kropsua,Togo sauce, rhubarb sauce, potica, apple squares, and her family’s favorite blueberry pie. Her favorite time spent was with her family, especially at family gatherings.
Those who will miss her dearly are her two daughters, her daughter in-law, and their families. She is survived by daughters, Doris (Joe) Pospichal of Mission Viejo, Calif., and Cheryl (Mike) Aro of Eveleth; and daughter-in-law, Lois (Roger) Manninen of Lakeville, Minn; 10 grandchildren: Wendy Pospichal, Joseph (Marie) Pospichal, Jill (Ron) Wood, Lissa (John) Sullivan, Scott (Jill) Pospichal, Gail (Scott) Danner, Gary (Daphne) Manninen, Linda (Zach) Tefft, Michael Aro, and Steve Aro; 18 great-grandchildren: Joseph Pospichal, Elizabeth (Joe) Fromm, James Wood, Kyle Wood, Kennedy Wood, Jennavieve Wood, Olivia Sullivan, John Sullivan, Tyler Pospichal, Ryan Pospichal, Madeline Pospichal, Kate Coulibaly, Jennifer (Robert) Dougherty, Blake Danner, Colin Manninen, Gabryelle Manninen, Nathan Tefft, and Davis Tefft; Nine, soon to be 10 great-great-grandchildren: Sophia, Daniel, Cameron, Carter, Harper, Connor, Ethan, Logan, and Colin; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Manninen, who passed away in 2002; son, Roger Manninen, who passed away in 2013; brothers: Joe, Mike (Gladys), and Paul (Gladys) Bauer; and sisters: Mary (Louie) Zbacnik Rogich, Anne (Reino) Lehto and Cecilia (Raymond) Hurst.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Ryden, Dr. Mikesell, and the staff of Edgewood Vista.
A private family gathering in her honor will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Willow Valley Cemetery, Cook, Minn.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Agnes Manninen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
