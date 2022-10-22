Agnes Faye Manninen

Agnes Faye Manninen, 103, of Virginia, Minn., passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.

Agnes was born on Sept. 19, 1919, in Greaney to Joseph and Mary (Majerle) Bauer from Slovenia. She grew up and attended school in Greaney and Orr. She graduated from Hibbing High School.

