Agnes (Erchul Dragavon) Mattson

Aggie Mattson, 96, long-time resident of Soudan, entered into eternal life on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Benedictine Health Center in Duluth.
Agnes Caroline Erchul was born in Soudan on March 24, 1924, to Joseph F. and Mary (Breznik) Erchul. Aggie was married to Edward J. Dragavon at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower on Aug.10, 1946. They were the parents of four children: Edward J. Dragavon, Jr. of Los Angeles; Mary (Rod) Eidelbes of Grand Rapids; Dolly (Bob) Ladner of Lake Elmo; and Jane Dragavon, who passed away in 1965.
Aggie was a long-time employee of the State Bank of Tower and especially loved her work at the Soudan Underground Mine State Park, retiring at age 70. She was a devoted member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church (St. Elizabeth’s Circle), KSKJ Lodge 4, and the Slovenian Women’s Union, Branch 34.
Aggie loved her faith and her family. In her faith she found much comfort and strength. She was a proud Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma, always sharing accomplishments with whomever would listen. Nothing put a bigger smile on her face than to see her grands and great-grands. Aggie was always perfectly dressed and accessorized to a “T.” Mom was an accomplished baker (potica!) and cook. We all remember her joy in serving her family a delicious meal at her dining room table. She also excelled as a seamstress and gardener.
In addition to her three children, Aggie is survived by four grandchildren: Mike (Becky) Eidelbes, Kelly (Joe) Broking, Jason (Bev) Dragavon Dahl, and Ashley (Jeff Mulligan) Dragavon Dahl; eight great-grandchildren: Brady and Kayden Broking, Sydney Eidelbes, Fintan, Macrae, and Lula Mulligan, Jane, Charlie, and baby girl Dahl (arriving this month); and many nieces and nephews. Aggie is also survived by dearly loved members of Carl’s family: son-in-law, Chuck (Jiggs) Rathbone; daughter, Chris (Alan) Schnoor; grandchildren: Chucky (Deb) Rathbone, Brian (Deana) Schnoor, Lynn Schnoor, and Brenda (Josh) Miller; and six great-grandchildren: Sarah and Becky Rathbone, Abby and Natalie Schnoor, and Brandon and Liam Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Dragavon in 1968, and all ten of her siblings. Aggie was blessed to marry Carl M. Mattson on Sept. 22, 1973. They enjoyed many years of travel, dancing, dining out, and card games until Carl’s passing in 2006.
Mom’s life will be celebrated at a later date when we can gather safely to share memories of her.
The family would like to thank Olajean Hayworth for her special friendship, support and love; and the staff of Westwood and BHC for taking “good care” of Mom over the last 10 years. They became extended family to Mom and will never see a Dum Dum sucker without remembering her.
The family prefers memorials to St. Scholastica Monastery, Second Harvest or a charity of your choice.
Stand up for what you believe in.
Be kind.
Wear a mask.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.